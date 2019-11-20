Keala Settle Joins Universal’s ‘All My Life’; Tessa Munro Set For ‘Conductor’

Actress and singer Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) is set to join Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. in universal Pictures’ All My Life which is inspired by the real-life story of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau.

Directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer), All My Life is based on Todd Rosenberg’s 2017 Black List script which details the true story of Chau and Carter, a young couple planning their wedding in the face of devastating news. Rothe is set to play a character inspired by Carter, while Shum will portray a character based on Chau. Details about Settle’s role are being kept under wraps.

The film also stars Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit and Greg Vrotsos. Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for their Broken Road Productions banner. Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Settle is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Tessa Munro (S.W.A.T., Scandal) has boarded the Alex Noyer-directed feature Conductor. She will join previously announced cast member Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will play Alexis, a formerly deaf woman who recovered her hearing and gained synesthetic abilities after witnessing the brutal murder of her family when she was a child. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, she pursues a career in music, composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders. She is supported by her loving roommate Marie (Lili Simmons), who is blissfully unaware of the part she plays in Alexis’ work. Faced with the possibility of losing her hearing again, Alexis relentlessly pursues her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments on human flesh.

Munro will play Sonya Fuentes, the lead detective hot on the case, chasing after Alexis.

Noyer will also serve as producer while Hannu Aukia and Mike Macari (Netflix’s Fractured, The Ring) will executive produce.

Munro is repped by Momentum Talent and Stellar Artists Management.