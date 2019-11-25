Kay Madati Exits Twitter As Global VP & Head of Content Partnerships

After over two years as Global VP & Head of Content Partnerships, Kay Madati is stepping down from his post, Deadline has confirmed.

In a memo written by Madati, he said he made “the difficult and personal decision” to leave the social media giant. He continued to say, “It has been a fast and furious sprint over my tenure here, and for me, in both my life, and at the pinnacle of success that we have collectively achieved as a business, now seems a good time to take a breath, pause for a moment, pass the baton, and allow this team, and your future leader(s), to drive the business forward without me.” Appropriately, Madati also revealed the news via , echoing his sentiment in the memo, saying “It has been humbling to be part of the passion and dedication that my team brings to bear every single day, and I am beyond grateful to my colleagues and our valued partners who have partnered and journeyed with me to build Twitter’s Global Content footprint over my time here.”

Matt Derella, Global Vice President, Customers, announced on Twitter that he will be stepping in as interim head of Global Content Partnerships. He expressed gratitude to Madati saying, “You have been a true partner to me, and the Customers team, and our content partners around the world.”

Madati boarded Twitter in September 2017, replacing Vice President of Global Media Ross Hoffman. Madati had previously worked at BET as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at BET Television Networks as well as Head of Entertainment and Media, Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook. His last day at Twitter will be December 13. Read his memo below.

I began my time at Twitter with an email titled ‘Kay’s Musings’– penned as the work product from an informal listening tour with a variety of constituencies around the company. As such, I find it fitting that my farewell note should have the same title, and hopefully, humbly offer up some of the same top-level observations, which, as then, should not be taken as definitive truths, or a finite list, but rather personal ‘musings’ from my time here at this extraordinary and wonderful company.

I have made the difficult and personal decision to leave Twitter. It has been a fast and furious sprint over my tenure here, and for me, in both my life, and at the pinnacle of success that we have collectively achieved as a business, now seems a good time to take a breath, pause for a moment, pass the baton, and allow this team, and your future leader(s), to drive the business forward without me.

Staying true to Twitter’s unique and precious culture, let me begin with #gratitude. There is so much to be thankful for, and I’m sure I won’t be able to capture all of it in this note, nor in the many conversations that are sure to follow. So let it suffice to say that I am mostly grateful for YOU – my colleagues, who have partnered and journeyed with me to build Twitter’s Global Content footprint over my time here.

I am SO proud of all that we have achieved together. Too many hard won accomplishments to list them all here … but against our mission of partnering/working with the most renowned content publishers, to deliver the world’s best content, to fuel the conversation with our most valuable audiences — this team has exceeded all expectations and goals! It has been humbling to be part of the passion and dedication that each of you bring to bear every single day!

Through a myriad of internal and external changes, against the backdrop of an ever-evolving content landscape, you have been nimble, you have been responsive, and you have delivered on the unique value propositions we offer to our treasured partners, who have been critical to the successes we have driven for our collective businesses.

I have often remarked that it has been a privilege to lead this team. As 2019 draws to a close, we all should look at the remarkable milestones and targets that we have met and exceeded with immense pride! It is absolutely clear to me that I will forever treasure the learnings, partnerships, friendships, and camaraderie that have been the hallmarks of my deeply fulfilling time with this special team and company.

Twitter occupies a critical place in the world, and has a particularly significant role to play at this crucial juncture in culture and global society. And so, I hope that you ALL continue to ’tilt at windmills’, and continue the seemingly impractical pursuit of ideals, against the audacious vision of keeping the world informed, and serving the public conversation. I, for one, will be watching and fervently cheering from the sidelines as you continue to change the world.

My last day at Twitter will be Friday, December 13th, and I fully intend to leave the way I came– with great enthusiasm and boundless energy! In the coming weeks, I’ll be working diligently with both the Content Partnerships Leadership team and the Customers Leadership team to make sure that you are all set up for the success your hard work deserves. We will have our ‘End of Year All Hands’ meeting on Wednesday, December 11th, and we will use that time to CELEBRATE all we have accomplished together!

For those who would ask, I’m not sure what’s next, but I’m ready for the time and space to be ‘still’, before being open again to the adventurous opportunities that this business can offer. I remain passionate about the evolving tech, media, and entertainment space, and expect that I will eventually find my way to the next challenge or puzzle to solve/add value to in this ever evolving industry.

I’ve been SO fortunate to work with all of you. THANK YOU!

Best

Kay M. Madati

Global VP & Head of Content Partnerships