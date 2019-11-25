‘Tommy’: Broadway’s Tony Winning Katrina Lenk Cast In Recurring Role On CBS Drama

The Tony Award-winning actress Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) has been cast in a recurring role in CBS’ upcoming midseason drama series Tommy as a sports agent.

Tommy stars Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles.

Lenk will next appear on Broadway as the lead character Bobbie in the much-anticipated gender-flipped production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, beginning performances March 2, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Patti LuPone costars.

The actress won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Dina in Broadway’s The Band’s Visit.

On Tommy, which also stars Thomas Sadoski, Lenk will play Kiley Mills, described as “a whip-smart and bracingly honest sports agent who knows first-hand the challenges of a woman competing and succeeding in a male-dominated field.

Tommy, from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV, is exec produced by Attanasio with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.