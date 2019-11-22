Katie Holmes & Josh Lucas Drama ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ Lands At Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution to rights The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. Gravitas has partnered with Roadside Attractions to release the film in theaters on April 17.

The pic, which hails from tri-G Films, was directed by Sweet Home Alabama helm Andy Tennant and inspired by Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 NYT bestseller, The Secret. Adapted by Bekah Brunstetter, Tennant, and Rick Parks, the plot centers around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret—and that secret could change everything.

Celia Weston and Jerry O’Connell co-star. Producers are Byrne, Robert Cort, Paul Hanson, Joe Gelchion, Matthew George, and Robert Katz.