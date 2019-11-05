Kate McKinnon To Star In ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series In Works At UCP Based On Podcast

UCP, the studio behind the TV series adaption of hit podcasts Homecoming, Dirty John and Dr. Death, is bringing another podcast to television.

Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is set to headline and executive produce the limited TV series, now in development at UCP. It based on Joe Exotic, the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast.

McKinnon is already starring in and executive producing another limited series based on a podcast, The Dropout, which was ordered by Hulu. It is based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

McKinnon’s original SNL contract was up at the end of last season. She opted to return this season. At this point in SNL stars’ tenure, it comes down to their availability and they can leave after each one- or two-year extension they sign if they get too busy. Two other veteran SNL cast members, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, both are continuing on the sketch comedy program while also starring in primetime TV series.

Related Story 'Saturday Night Live' Dissects Elizabeth Warren's "Medicare For All" Plan

In Joe Exotic, when big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon) learns that fellow exotic animal lover, Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her hypocrisy. The results prove deadly.

McKinnon executive produces with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy.

This marks UCP’s third series adaptation of a Wondery podcast, following Dirty John and Dr. Death.

Dirty John, based on the LA Times series of articles and Wondery podcast of the same name, earned Bravo their first Golden Globe nomination. UCP is currently in production on the adaptation of Wondery’s Dr. Death for Peacock with Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater starring.

Additionally, UCP’s adaptation of Gimlet Media’s Homecoming for Amazon’s Prime Video garnered an Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Drama Series, and nominations for stars Julia Roberts and Stephan James.

McKinnon won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017 and was nominated in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019 for her work on Saturday Night Live. Her memorable impressions include Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, Elizabeth Warren, Ellen DeGeneres and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McKinnon, recently seen in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, co-stars in Jay Roach’s Bombshell opposite Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. She is repped by Artists First, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Independent podcast publisher Wondery’s slate also include The Shrink Next Door and Business Wars.