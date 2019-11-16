Click to Skip Ad
Kanye West Will Appear At Joel Osteen Megachurch For Q&A And Sunday Service Performance

Kanye West
Kanye West Shutterstock

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church preaches prosperity, and one of the most prosperous musicians on the planet will help it deliver that message this Sunday.

Kayne West will bring his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. The 17,000-seat megachurch will see Osteen interview West about his evangelistic turn, according to a church representative. The interview will air live on Sirius XM at 11 AM ET and West will return to the church for a 7 PM performance with his gospel choir. There is no word on whether the interview or performance will make it onto the televangelist’s broadcast.

West has been out promoting his Jesus Is King album, which had an accompanying 30-minute short film.

Joel Osteen (AP Images) AP

Osteen will reportedly ask West about his “journey to his faith” in what’s expected to be a 15-20 minute interview, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Lakewood representative Donald Iloff told the Chronicle that “Kanye and Joel are friends. He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.”

Osteen is based in Houston and his televised sermons are seen by over 7 million viewers weekly and over 20 million monthly in over 100 countries. He is the author of ten books which have been ranked number one on The New York Times Best-Seller list.
The first 45,000 people will get free tickets. Although the church’s seating capacity is less than that, West will perform in an overflow area that accommodate more people.
The demand for tickets overwhelmed Ticketmaster in the area on Friday. Some of the tickets obtained were put back for re-sale at hundreds of dollars, according to a report.
