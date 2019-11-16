Kanye West Will Appear At Joel Osteen Megachurch For Q&A And Sunday Service Performance

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church preaches prosperity, and one of the most prosperous musicians on the planet will help it deliver that message this Sunday.

Kayne West will bring his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. The 17,000-seat megachurch will see Osteen interview West about his evangelistic turn, according to a church representative. The interview will air live on Sirius XM at 11 AM ET and West will return to the church for a 7 PM performance with his gospel choir. There is no word on whether the interview or performance will make it onto the televangelist’s broadcast.

West has been out promoting his Jesus Is King album, which had an accompanying 30-minute short film.

Joel Osteen (AP Images) AP

Osteen will reportedly ask West about his “journey to his faith” in what’s expected to be a 15-20 minute interview, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Lakewood representative Donald Iloff told the Chronicle that “Kanye and Joel are friends. He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.”