Kanye West Opera ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ Appears Suddenly On Hollywood Bowl Line-Up

Kanye West probably won’t run for president in 2024, but a Biblical opera is as close to a sure thing as the musical mogul gets: Yesterday, West tweeted a golden-hued invitation to Nebuchadnezzar, a “Kanye West opera” set for Sunday, November 24 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The invite/announcement (see it below) indicates the opera will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft, an Italian performance artist, with music by West’s gospel project Sunday Service, Peter Colins and Infinities Song.

Unlike the Sunday Service shows, Nebuchadnezzar will be open to the general public, with the Hollywood Bowl tweeting yesterday that tickets go on sale today (Monday) at noon PT.

The Biblical Nebuchadnezzar, the king of Babylon circa 605 BC, is known in the Book of Jeremiah as “destroyer of nations.”

Related Story Kanye West Tells Televangelist Joel Osteen About God, The Devil And His Turn To Religion In His Work

Just yesterday, West told televangelist Joel Osteen that “God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time.” West spoke to Osteen at the latter’s Houston church about his new album Jesus Is King and the traveling Sunday Service, a quasi-religious music show.

West said God gave him visions that led to his new album and the creation of Sunday Service. “When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me. I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a breakdown and there’s documentations of me drawing a church and writing about starting a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he said. “Even after that I made the Life of Pablo album and said this is a gospel album. I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album and the Christians that were around were too beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the gospel to me because I was a superstar. But the only superstar is Jesus,” he said.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019