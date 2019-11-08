Kanye West Predicts 2024 Presidential Run And Considers A New Super-Sized Name

Update, with complete video When Kanye West runs for president in 2024, the name on the ballot could read “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.”

Or not.

West was speaking yesterday at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York to promote his new line of biodegradable shoes.

Speaking to a live audience, West said at one point, “When I run for president in 2024, we’re gonna definitely…,” then stopped when the audience of 500 broke into laughter.

“Now whatcha all laughing at?” a stone-faced West said, then finished his earlier sentence: “When I run for president in 2024 we would have created so many jobs I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

Also during the talk, West spoke of overcoming his troubled year (his personal “Vietnam”) and overcoming the bias against multi-careered people. Five years ago, he said, he wouldn’t have been allowed to wear a T-shirt reading “Straight, Black, Rapper, Entertainer, American” the difficulty of being taken seriously as a multi-careered person.

“Now that I’ve made it through Vietnam, when Forbes wants to call me a centimillionaire and people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.”

Was he joking about any of it (besides the very real eco-friendly Yeezy shoes)? He floated the first of several Oval Office intentions in 2015, but watch the video above and judge for yourself. Skip to the 22:33 mark for the name change and 24:33 for the presidential plans. We’ll just have to wait until 2024 to find out of he’s serious.

Or not.