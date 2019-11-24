K-Pop Star And Film/TV Actress Goo Hara Found Dead In South Korea

The dead body of K-pop star Goo Hara was found Sunday at her home in Seoul, South Korea. The discovery comes a few months after a reported suicide attempt, although the cause of death is not immediately clear.

Hara was a member of the girl group Hara starting in 2008, then became a solo artist. In March, an ex-boyfriend threatened to release a sex tape, leading to the reported suicide attempt. She was also dropped by her agency at that time, but resurfaced and planned to release a single in Japan.

The 28-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday, telling her 1.5 million followers, “Good night,” her final post.

Hara was said to be a close friend of the actress Sulli, who was found dead at age 25 last month.