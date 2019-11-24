Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Duane “Dog” Chapman Joins Faith-Based Thriller ‘Hunting God’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sam Mendes Launches Final Major Oscar Contender In WWI Epic ‘1917’

Read the full story

K-Pop Star And Film/TV Actress Goo Hara Found Dead In South Korea

AP Images

The dead body of K-pop star Goo Hara was found Sunday at her home in Seoul, South Korea. The discovery comes a few months after a reported suicide attempt, although the cause of death is not immediately clear.

Hara was a member of the girl group Hara starting in 2008, then became a solo artist. In March, an ex-boyfriend threatened to release a sex tape, leading to the reported suicide attempt. She was also dropped by her agency at that time, but resurfaced and planned to release a single in Japan.

The 28-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday, telling her 1.5 million followers, “Good night,” her final post.

Hara was said to be a close friend of the actress Sulli, who was found dead at age 25 last month.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad