‘Counterpart’ Creator & ‘Jungle Book’ Scribe Justin Marks Inks FX Productions Overall Deal

Justin Marks, the creator and showrunner of Starz’s spy series Counterpart, and the screenwriter of Disney’s The Jungle Book and Paramount’s upcoming Top Gun sequel, has signed an overall deal with FX Productions.

The deal, which will see Marks develop new content for the FX network, was unveiled Thursday by Gina Balian and Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s Presidents of Original Programming.

“Justin is a true creative talent and we feel fortunate to be his partners in supporting his vision of bold and ambitious storytelling,” said Balian.

Marks, whose Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters June 26, 2020, is currently writing the sequel to The Jungle Book, the hybrid CG/live-action pic that grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office for Disney, which now owns FX.

FX recently re-upped its overall deal with Color Force and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the executive producers of FX’s American Crime Story, Pose and the upcoming Y.

The J.K. Simmons-starring Counterpart was not renewed for a third season. The espionage thriller had its Season 2 finale in February.

“From the moment I met FX a few years ago, I knew where I wanted to be,” said Marks today. “They are some of the smartest people in this business, or any business I can think of. I’m beside myself with excitement. I‘m the nerdy kid who just scored a prom date with his ultimate high school crush.”

Marks is represented by Lit Entertainment Group and attorneys Stephen Clark and Melissa Rogal.