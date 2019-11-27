WGA Turkey-Slapped By DOJ In WME, CAA & UTA Suits Against Guild

The Writers Guild of America just got possibly the worst Thanksgiving guest ever in its ongoing anti-trust lawsuits with WME, CAA, and UTA

In an unexpected brief from the Department of Justice, the federal government today urged the courts to reject the WGA’s attempts to have the Big 4 agencies’ individual lawsuits against the guild dismissed.

“The United States urges this Court to reject defendants’ argument that it can apply the labor exemptions from the antitrust laws in this case on the pleadings,” reads the 25-page brief submitted by DOJ (read it here). “Development of a factual record is necessary to ensure that both the federal antitrust laws and the labor exemptions from the antitrust laws are given their proper scope, and that the fundamental national values protecting competition embodied in the federal antitrust laws are not displaced improperly.

At least the WGA can take some solace from the DOJ’s brief: “The United States takes no position on the merits of this case.”

Then again, that relief is pretty short lived as the GOP controlled Justice Department filing also states that “while unions can restrict agent compensation when pursuing a legitimate union goal such as avoiding conflicts of interest, it is not a legitimate goal for a union to exert monopsony power over agents simply to extract additional rents.” Slicing and dicing the WGA’s position on its exception and the widespread pulling of representation by scribes in the battle over packaging and production, Attorney General Bill Barr’s team is clearly rallying behind the agencies.

Case in point, the suddenly Tinseltown activist DOJ also cautions Judge Andre Birotte that, in its POV, “only after resolving these factual issues can this Court address the legal question of whether the alleged boycott falls outside the statutory labor exemption because it includes a non-labor group.”

The individual lawsuits that the agencies have filed against the guild are scheduled for their next court appearance on December 6 — under what now might be very different circumstances.

Attempts to reach the WGA for comment on the DOJ’s intervention today were unsuccessful. We will update the story with the guild’s response if and when we get one.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

