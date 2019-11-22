Justice Department Files Motion To Terminate Paramount Consent Decrees

The Justice Department filed a motion in federal court on Friday to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, the 71-year-old rules that have restricted studio distributors’ control over exhibition.

“The Paramount decrees long ago ended the horizontal conspiracy among movie companies in the 1930s and ‘40s and undid the effects of that conspiracy on the marketplace,” said Makan Delrahim, the chief of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Division has concluded that these decrees have served their purpose, and their continued existence may actually harm American consumers by standing in the way of innovative business models for the exhibition of America’s great creative films.”

Delrahim announced on Monday that the DOJ would move to terminate the decrees, put in place in 1948 after nearly a decade of litigation. The government’s lawsuit against the major studios led to a landmark Supreme Court decision that forced major studios to sell off their theater chains and signalled the “studio era” in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

If a judge approves the motion, it would clear the way for studios to once again own major theater chains, as they did in the 20s, 30s and 40s. But of particular concern to exhibitors has been the impact such a decision would have on a host of business practices that were prohibited under the terms of the consent decree.

That includes the practice of “block booking,” in which theaters have to take a package of movies in one license. Under the DOJ’s plans, there would be a two-year sunset period on such a practice, “to allow the theatre and motion picture industry to have an orderly transition to the new licensing changes.” The same would apply to another business practice, that of “circuit dealing,” or a single license that covers all theaters in a circuit.

