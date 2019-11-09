‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Sang Kim Joins As Showrunner Of Netflix Series Following Steven S. DeKnight Exit

Sang Kim has been named showrunner for Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix has confirmed. Kim joins the epic superhero series following the September exit of Steven S. DeKnight, who stepped down as showrunner over creative differences.

DeKnight exited half-way through production of the eight-episode first season, with filming on about four episodes completed.

In addition to serving as showrunner, DeKnight wrote and directed the first episode of the series, based on the stories by Mark Millar and on the graphic novel of the same name by Millar and artist Frank Quitely.

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now, in present day, they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter and Mike Wade.

Jupiter’s Legacy is part of the first slate of Netflix series and movies based on Millar properties following the streamer’s acquisition of his Millerworld banner.

Kim has worked on series such The Walking Dead, 24, and Designated Survivor.