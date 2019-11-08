‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Will Jump Into China

Sony’s sequel to its $962.1M global hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will debut in China on Dec. 13 in sync with its domestic opening.
China is a rich territory for Dwayne Johnson with such pics like Hobbs & Shaw ($201M), Rampage ($156.3M), San Andreas ($103M) and Skyscraper ($98.4M) racking up bucks.
The first Jake Kasdan-directed pic made $78M in the Middle Kingdom, repping 14% of its $557.6M overseas total. Similar to Welcome to the Jungle which was tentpole counterprogramming to Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, Next Level will play in a holiday marketplace that will be dominated by Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However in China, that faceoff is different: recent Star Wars holiday Disney releases typically open in the New Year, i.e. Force Awakens (1/9/16), Last Jedi (1/5/18) and Rogue One (1/6/17).
It’s looking like there won’t be a blackout period in China in late December given the clearance of Next Level here. Last year the PRC let in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.
Sony also has Charlie’s Angels opening in China timed to its stateside release next Friday, Nov. 15.
