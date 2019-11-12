Juliette Lewis, Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth Star In ‘Mayday’ Movie From Karen Cinorre

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis, Grace Van Patten, and Mia Goth have signed on to star in Mayday, an indie film written and directed by first-time feature helmer Karen Cinorre. Soko (Her) and Havana Rose Liu also co-star in the pic, which is currently in production.

Described as a fantastical female-driven action film, the plot focuses on a young woman named Ana (Van Patten) who is transported to a dreamlike and dangerous land where she joins up with a band of female soldiers engaged in a never-ending war along a rugged coast. Though she finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize that she’s not the killer they want her to be and must use her newfound power to try to fight her way back to life.

Cinorre will produce the project via her Queen’s Army label alongside Jonah Disend of Complementary Colors, Sam Levy, and Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine.

Lewis co-stars in Tate Taylor’s upcoming Breaking News In Yuba County as well as the HBO limited drama series I Know This Much Is True. Van Patten’s credits include The Meyerowitz Stories, Under the Silver Lake, and up next has Kerem Sanga’s The Violent Heart. Goth is set to co-star in Emma, the Jane Austen adaptation from Focus Features and Working Title.

Lewis is repped at Untitled Entertainment and UTA; Van Patten by WME and Brookside Artist Management; Goth by WME.