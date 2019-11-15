Juliette Binoche Joins Macao Talent Roster; MUBI Launches In India; BIFA Craft Award Winners – Global Briefs

Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche has been added as a talent ambassador for the 4th edition of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), which runs Dec 5-10 this year. Binoche joins Hong Kong star Carina Lau and K-pop performer and actor Kim Junmyeon on the ambassador roster. She will also take part in an ‘in conversation’ event at the festival, and will attend the screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth, in which she stars. “IFFAM’s main mission is to showcase the best of world cinema and there is nobody more representative of what that means than Juliette Binoche,” said Mike Goodridge, artistic director of IFFAM. Despite the current troubles in nearby Hong Kong, organisers said IFFAM was presently unaffected and would be going ahead as planned.

Streaming service MUBI has officially set up shop in India, launching today with two channels, MUBI India and MUBI World. Subscriptions will cost $7 per month, or $67 for 12 months, with an introductory launch offer of $3 for an initial three months. The MUBI India channel will focus on local cinema and upcoming titles, featuring Kamal Swaroop’s cult film Om-Dar-B-Dar, starring Anita Kanwar and Aditya Lakhia, Kanu Behl’s Binnu Ka Sapna, and Duvidha from Indian arthouse filmmaker Mani Kaul. MUBI World will program international cinema with initial titles including Asia Kapadia’s Amy, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave and Luca Guadagnino’s A Bigger Splash.

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) has named the winners of its annual craft prizes. The awards across nine categories are announced ahead of the ceremony, which is on December 1 this year. Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield picked up three prizes: best casting for Sarah Crowe; best costume design for Suzie Harman and Robert Worley; and best production design by Cristina Casali. Crowe and Casali both won the same prizes in 2017 for their work on Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin. Joining them in the winners pool are Scottish rave movie Beats, which picked up best cinematography for Benjamin Kracun and best sound for David Bowtle-McMillan, Joakim Sundström and Robert Farr. Tom Harper’s Wild Rose won best music for Jack Arnold. Rupert Goold’s Judy won best make up and hair for Jeremy Woodhead. Doc For Sama won best editing for Chloe Lambourne and Simon McMahon. Family animation A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon picked up the best effects prize for Howard Jones.