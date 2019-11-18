Julie Bowen To Produce Ensemble Comedy ‘Text Me When You Get Home’ Based On Book In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Text Me When You Get Home, a single-camera comedy based on Kayleen Schaefer’s book, from American Housewife writer-producer Lauren Caltagirone, Modern Family star Julie Bowen’s Bowen & Sons production company and ABC TV Studios, part of Disney TV Studios.

Dutton

Written by Caltagirone, Text Me When You Get Home explores the unique and complicated bonds amongst women who grow up but never grow apart, even when your married friends completely forget what it was like to be single and try to set you up with a guy who has no neck.

Caltagirone executive produces with Bowen and Rachael Field for Bowen & Sons. ABC TV Studios is the studio.

Caltagirone is a producer on American Housewife, which is airing its fourth season on ABC. Repped by Artists First, Caltagirone also was a writer on American Woman, Impastor, Wet Hot American Summer, and Super Fun Night.

Bowen stars as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, which is airing its eleventh and final season on ABC. The role earned her an Emmy Award. She recently wrapped shooting Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film Hubie Halloween. Bowen is repped by ICM Partners and Liberman-Zerman Management.