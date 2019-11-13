Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Sells 5 Projects To NBC & Fox With ‘A.P. Bio’, ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ & ‘Greek’ Creators

EXCLUISVE: Julie Anne Robinson has set up five projects — three dramas — through her CannyLads production company. They include hourlong Snap at Fox, from Whiskey Cavalier creator David Hemingson; Love And… at NBC, from Greek creator Sean Smith; and The Bunker at NBC, from graphic novelist and writer Joshua Hale Fialkov; as well as single-camera half-hours The Park at NBC, from A. P. Bio creator Mike O’Brien & Shelly Gossman; and Post Office, also at NBC, from writer Amy Hubbs (A.P. Bio, Great News).

All five projects hail from Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. They stem from the new first-look deal BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated director Robinson inked at the studio in July. She is executive producing and attached to direct all five, with CannyLads Head of Development Kelly Pancho co-executive producing.

Snap, which has a script commitment plus penalty, is co-production between between Universal TV and Fox Entertainment. Written and exec produced by David Hemingson, it centers on an honest, earnest loan officer who is pushed to the brink by a sleazy colleague. She SNAPS — a move that will at once put her in peril, liberate her, and bring her to power. She’ll find herself in league with a charismatic con artist, and together, they’ll weaponize the secrets lurking just below the surface of their wealthy beachside town, only to catch the eye of the local sheriff—who happens to be our hero’s brother.

Love And…, written and exec produced by Sean Smith, is described as a unique and emotional drama that explores not just romantic love, but all love around the world through a large ensemble of multi-generational characters.

The Bunker, written and exec produced by Joshua Fialkov, is a story of a group of friends who discover a hidden bunker in the woods containing proof that in the future they will be responsible for a global apocalypse. They must decide if they can give up their hopes and dreams in order to save the world or follow their paths and doom us all.

The Park, written and exec produced by Mike O’Brien and Shelly Gossman, centers on a Midwest couple who move to Hollywood to pursue their dream of making it in the character world at a theme park. Along the way, they find the world extremely competitive but soon realize their co-workers (and competition) become their biggest supporters and family.

Post Office, written and executive produced by Amy Hubbs, is inspired by her time working as a letter carrier with her father in a small-town post office. In it, when a young woman gets a job working with her father and a group of oddball letter carriers, she finds herself learning about sacrifice, friendship, and making connections with those you’d least expect.

“We’re so proud of these projects developed with Universal Television and are thrilled to be in business with NBC and Fox,” Robinson said. “They nicely compliment our streaming and cable slate.”

Robinson developed and executive produced The Catch with Shonda Rhimes, and the NBC series I Feel Bad alongside Amy Poehler. Robinson has 12 network pilots to her name seven of them going to series in the US.

In addition to CannyLads, Robinson co-founded UK-based Longboat Pictures with Victoria Fea. Longboat Pictures has projects in active development with ITV, BBC, SKY amongst others. Robinson is repped by Independent Talent Group, WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.