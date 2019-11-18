Julian Breece And Ira Madison III Team For Dark Comedy ‘Canceled’ At WBTV

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and producer Julian Breece and writer and journalist Ira Madison III are ready to get Canceled. The pair are collaborating as co-creators and writers of the Warner Bros. Television half-hour dark comedy Canceled with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions executive producing and Kevin Donahue attached to produce.

As the title suggests, Canceled will explore the timely topic of “cancel culture.” The show description says the dark comedy will be told “through the lens of a crew of middling black social media personalities who see their fortunes change when their takedown of a racist celebrity transforms them into woke icons. When things take an ironic turn, the friends’ newfound influence brings their messy personal lives into similar crosshairs.”

“Julian and Ira are both incredibly talented and beyond that, they are standout voices of their generation,” said Berlanti. “Their show is inspired, fun, funny and important and we feel lucky to be a part of it.”

“For better and worse, social media has given a voice to the masses, and for our generation, it’s not only transformed the way we interact with each other but also given us a platform to rail against oppressive forces across the globe,” said Breece and Madison in a joint statement. “It’s also turned some of us into virtue-signaling hypocrites, and provided malignant reality stars with a platform to steal elections, so we’re exploring both sides of the tragicomic coin. Whether you call it cancel culture or consequence culture, it’s modus vivendi in America and we’re excited for this series to get canceled so we can cash in too.”

Breece is set to write the upcoming Alvin Ailey biopic with Barry Jenkins set to direct. He also served as a consulting producer on BET+’s first original series, First Wives Club and was a writer on the Emmy-winning Netflix drama When They See Us. He wa also a co-producer of Beau Willimon’s The First at Hulu. Breece is repped by Kevin Donahue Management and Melissa Rogal at Lichter, Grossman, Nic.

In addition to being a co-host of Crooked Media’s Keep It podcast alongside Louis Virtel and Aida Osman, Madison served as a writer of Netflix’s Daybreak. As a journalist, he has written for GQ, Vulture and MTV News and The Daily Beast. He is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels LLP.