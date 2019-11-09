Jovanka Vuckovic, Carly Usdin (CAA) And Aising Chin-Yee (WME) Sign To Agencies

Three clients of the Elevate Entertainment agency have hit some new career milestones.
Jovanka Vuckovic has signed to Dan Rabinow, Jordan Berg, Wilhelmina Ross, Ruby Kaye and Hannah Wright at CAA. She is also repped by Elevate manager/producer Raquelle David and attorney Eric Feig.
Vukovic recently directed the teen punk apocalypse feature RIOT GIRLS which was released by Good Deed Entertainment in the US.She is the co-creator, writer and director of XX, an all-women horror anthology feature film which premiered at Sundance in 2017, produced by XYZ Films and Magnolia Pictures. Vuckovic adapted and directed The Box by Jack Ketchum in XX.
Vukovic’s first short film, The Captured Bird, executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, played over 60 festivals, winning four Best Short Film awards. She is a Gemini Award-winning visual effects artist and cemented a reputation as a genre film authority during her tenure as editor-in-chief of Rue Morgue Magazine. She is also the author of Zombies! An Illustrated History of the Undead, (St. Martin’s Press) and Vuckovic’s Horror Miscellany’(Ilex Press).
Carly Usdin has signed to Olivia Blaustein and Jordan Berg at CAA, and is repped by David at Elevate and attorney Annie H Lee. She is an award-winning filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Her first feature, Suicide Kale, won the Audience Award for Best First Feature at Outfest 2016, and has screened at over 30 festivals worldwide. In 2017. she served as showrunner and director for the scripted series Threads, produced by New Form for Verizon’s go90 platform.
The 20-episode horror/comedy anthology series brought to life outrageous stories from internet forums like Reddit. She is also the creator and writer of two comic book series for BOOM! Studios: Heavy Vinyl and The Avant-Guards., the former nominated for a 2018 Prism award, honoring the best in LGBTQAI+ comics. Her short film, Misdirection, was produced as part of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women 2019. She recently directed the interactive series The Wizards and the Rent for Effin Funny Productions/EKO.
Aising Chin-Yee has signed to Sarah Self, Hannah Davis, and Chelsea Radler at WME and is also repped by David. Her debut feature, The Rest of Us, recently premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and will be released theatrically in the US by Gravitas in early 2020. Chin-Yee is an award-winning producer, writer, and director based between Montreal and Los Angeles. As a producer with over a decade’s experience, she produced the feature film Rhymes of Young Ghouls, as well as the award-winning feature documentary Last Woman Standing in 2016.
In 2015, she directed the multi-award winning documentary Synesthesia, the urban drama The Saver, and the political documentary Inside These Walls. In 2016, she co-founded #AfterMeToo, which aims to brings to light the issue of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is directing a documentary hybrid feature film about transgender jazz musician Billy Tipton.
