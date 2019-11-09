Jovanka Vuckovic, Carly Usdin (CAA) And Aising Chin-Yee (WME) Sign To Agencies

Three clients of the Elevate Entertainment agency have hit some new career milestones.

Jovanka Vuckovic has signed to Dan Rabinow, Jordan Berg, Wilhelmina Ross, Ruby Kaye and Hannah Wright at CAA. She is also repped by Elevate manager/producer Raquelle David and attorney Eric Feig.

Vukovic recently directed the teen punk apocalypse feature RIOT GIRLS which was released by Good Deed Entertainment in the US.She is the co-creator, writer and director of XX, an all-women horror anthology feature film which premiered at Sundance in 2017, produced by XYZ Films and Magnolia Pictures. Vuckovic adapted and directed The Box by Jack Ketchum in XX.