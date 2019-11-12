Jordana Brewster Joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan In ‘Shrine’ Adaptation From Screen Gems

EXCLUSIVE: Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster is set to lead opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Shrine, the Screen Gems feature adaptation to James Herbert’s 1983 horror novel of the same name. Evan Spiliotopoulos is directing the film from a screenplay he adapted.

It’s about a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the ‘miracles’ may have a much darker source.

Spiliotopoulos is producing with Ghost House’s Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert producing. Romel Adam will oversee production for Ghost House, while Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will oversee on behalf of Screen Gems.

Brewster will return as Mia, a role she has filled since the beginning of the franchise, in Universal’s Fast & Furious 9. She also stars in the indie film Bailey & Darla with Brittany Snow and Sam Richardson. Her reps are CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.

Production will begin on Shrine in February. Romel Adam will oversee for Ghost House. Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will oversee for Screen Gems.