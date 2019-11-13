Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s ‘The Peripheral’ Picked Up To Series By Amazon

The project that originally got Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy in business with Amazon Studios, The Peripheral, is now a go at the streamer.

Amazon Studios has greenlit the one-hour sci-fi thriller drama based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, from creator/executive producer/showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan) executive producers Nolan and Joy, their company Kilter Films and Warner Bros. Television where the Westworld creators/executive producers/showrunners were previously based.

The Peripheral had been in the works at Amazon since early 2018. In April 2019, Nolan and Joy signed a massive overall deal with Amazon Studios after lengthy stints at WBTV.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

“35 years ago, William Gibson invented the future. With The Peripheral he brings us another look, and his vision is as clear, intoxicating, and terrifying as ever,” Nolan and Joy said. “All of us at Kilter are incredibly proud to be supporting Vincenzo and Scott’s brilliant vision for bringing Gibson’s work to the screen.”

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

“We’re thrilled to announce The Peripheral as our first project with Jonah, Lisa, Athena and their talented team at Kilter Films,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.“This story calls for a masterful level of talent to bring acclaimed author William Gibson’s science fiction thriller to life. We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Television, Oscar-nominated writer Scott B. Smith and Vincenzo Natali in bringing this fantastic new series to our global Prime Video customers.”