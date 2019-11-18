‘Joker’ Triumphs At Polish Cinematography Festival Camerimage

Joker lenser Lawrence Sher scooped the top prize this weekend at Camerimage, the Polish film festival dedicated to the art of cinematography.

Sher picked up the Golden Frog for his work on the Todd Philips-directed pic, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain and has been heavily tipped to be a major contender this coming awards season. It has grossed more than $1bn globally. The film also won the audience award at the Polish festival.

Elswhere at Camerimage, DoP César Charlone picked up the Silver Frog prize for his work on Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes, while Vladimír Smutný got the Bronze Frog for Václav Marhoul’s The Painted Bird.

In the event’s Polish Films Competition, Marcin Krzyształowicz’s Mister T was awarded best Polish film; it was lensed by Adam Bajerski. Luke Lorentzen’s Midnight Family was named best documentary feature. Paxton Winters’s Pacficied won the best director’s debut prize and the cinematographer’s debut prize for its DoP Laura Merians.

Now in its 27th year, Camerimage is a prestigious event for DoPs. This year, Quentin Tarantino jetted in to the festival, housed in the city of Toruń for its 2019 edition, to pick up the joint Cinematographer-Director Duo Award with his regular lenser Robert Richardson. The pair most recently collaborated on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.