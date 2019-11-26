Johnny Depp Settles With The Attorneys He’d Hired For Jake Bloom Lawsuit

Just in time for the holidays, Johnny Depp today continued his ongoing quest to wrap up many of the legal troubles that have dogged him in recent years. Deadline confirms that the actor has reached a deal with the attorneys he’d hired for a $50 million malpractice suit that the Pirates of the Caribbean star launched in 2017. They said he owed them nearly $350,000 in unpaid legal fees.

As Depp’s $50 million defamation showdown with Amber Heard looms, the actor has ended litigation with the Buckley LLP lawyers he’d retained in his malpractice court fight with Jake Bloom, the Bloom Hergott partner who had been Depp’s attorney for nearly two decades. Although details of that late-October settlement were not disclosed, Deadline hears that Depp’s payout was around $10 million in the end.

Today’s settlement is with Buckley’s Fredrick Levin, Michael Rome and Ali Abugheida, who’d been suing Depp to recover the nearly $350,000 outstanding balance on his already 10%-discounted $535,697.28 bill. The trio had said back in May that their firm was promised the cash after having been kicked to the curb by Depp in January.

in August 2018, the threesome had won a key legal battle in Depp’s tussle with Bloom. In a ruling that jolted Hollywood, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green granted the actor’s motion to declare invalid the oral deal he’d had with Bloom and his firm for almost 20 years.