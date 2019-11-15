John Lynch Exiting As Amazon Studios’ Head Of Production

John Lynch, the head of production and worldwide operations at Amazon Studios, is leaving the company, Deadline has confirmed. He had been in the post since 2012, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Amazon declined comment, but it’s the latest departure on the streamer’s film side, now overseen by Julie Rapaport, Matt Newman and Ted Hope. Head of marketing and distribution Bob Berney exited in June following the expiration of his four-year contract.

Berney was hired in mid-2015 to oversee distribution and marketing for Amazon’s original films. Much has happened at the company since then, as Roy Price exited in late 2017, and Jennifer Salke was brought aboard in February 2018 to run both the film and TV operations after Jason Ropell exited last year.

Rapaport, Newman and Hope report to Salke.

Amazon’s film releases this year include The Aeronauts and The Report upcoming as well as Late Night.

Variety had the Lynch news first today.