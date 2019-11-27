‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Explains How His ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Script Landed On Ebay

The mystery of the purloined Star Wars script has been solved: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega says it was his script that ended up recently — if briefly — on eBay. And the cleaner did it.

Appearing today on ABC’s Good Morning America, Boyega told host Michael Strahan that he’d left his script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker under his bed, where it was discovered by the apparent treasure hunter.

“I was moving apartments and I left the script under my bed,” Boyega tells Strahan. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I’ll leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and move.’ But my boys came over and, you know, we started partying a little bit, and then the script just, it just stayed there.

“Then a few weeks after … a cleaner comes in, finds the script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds ($82). So the person didn’t know the true value.”

J.J. Abrams told GMA about the script on Monday but wouldn’t say which cast member was responsible. “I want to, but I won’t,” the director said. A Disney employee saw the script on eBay, and it was returned before it could be sold, protecting against public spoilers.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, from Disney and Lucasfilm, arrives in theaters nationwide on December 20.

Watch Boyega’s GMA appearance above.

