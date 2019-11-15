Joel McHale and Thomas Lennon have joined the cast of Treat Street, a Halloween-set family adventure film that will be the directorial debut of Stimson Snead. The pic, produced by North By Northwest, will shoot next spring in Spokane, WA.

The plot centers on a group of kids out trick-or-treating who run into the most evil thing imaginable: teenagers. The teens steal their candy and the precocious protagonists must rally the neighborhood (including their parents) to get their haul back and save Halloween.

Debbie Brubaker is producing, and Ben Yennie is executive producing. Yennie’s Guerrilla Rep Media LLC was shopping the title at the recently wrapped American Film Market.

McHale is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham, and Lennon is with UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.

“Devil’s Junction: Handy Dandy’s Revenge” Midnight Releasing

Bill Oberst Jr and Jeffrey Combs are in talks to star in Devil’s Junction: Ripper, the follow-up to the cult horror comedy Devil’s Junction: Handy Dandy’s Revenge. Donald Borza is returning to produce the new pic, which will shoot in Detroit in June.

Ripper centers on Mr. Jolly (Oberst, returning to the role), a 200-year-old dark magician who has double crossed many people over time. He faces America’s first serial killer, H.H Holmes (Combs), in a spooky story set at Detroit’s most famous abandoned hotel The Whitter.

Milwaukee Junction Entertainment has been selling the pic at AFM.