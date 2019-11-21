Click to Skip Ad
Joe Jonas Tapped For Quibi Travel Series ‘Cup Of Joe’

Nicolas Gerardin

Joe Jonas will be doing some traveling for Quibi: The short form platform has given a greenlight to Cup of Joe, an eight-part travel series starring the Jonas Brothers brother.

Inspired by his eponymous Instagram account, Cup of Joe will feature travel, photography and adventure. Says Quibi, “Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native – as a local guides him through each destination.” The announcement notes that Jonas’ tours typically involve “whirlwind pit stops and racing between concert venues.”

“You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper,” said Jonas in a statement. “I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into.”

The series will be exec produced by Jonas, Phil McIntyre, and John Taylor for Philymack, and Ben Winston for Fulwell73 Productions. Philymack and Fulwell 73 Productions are producers. David Soutar directs.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.

