Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim & Shailene Woodley Board ‘Prisoner 760’, STX Launching At AFM

Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley are joining Benedict Cumberbatch in 30WEST-Topic Studios-BBC’s Prisoner 760 which STX international will be launching at AFM. STXinternational has secured all foreign rights on the pic and will be directly distributing in the UK and Ireland.

Directed by Oscar and BAFTA winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, Prisoner 760 follows Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim), who is captured by the U.S. government and languishing in prison without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

The film is based on Slahi’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Guantánamo Diary. Production starts in South Africa on Dec. 2. Macdonald is directing from a screenplay by former 60 Minutes producer Michael Bronner, who previously provided expertise and research for Paul Greengrass’s United 93, Green Zone and Captain Phillips. Revisions are by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Informer).

Cumberbatch is producing with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke for their company SunnyMarch, alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Black Sheep Pictures, Mark Holder and Christine Holder through their newly formed venture Wonder Street and Branwen Prestwood-Smith. Michael Bronner also serves as producer. Financiers are 30WEST and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Films, which also developed the project. Executive Producers are 30WEST principals Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin, Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller and BBC Films’ Rose Garnett. Larry Siems and Mohamedou Ould Slahi serve as co-producers.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing on behalf of the filmmakers and are representing the U.S. sale with 30WEST.

Foster is a two-time Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA winner and is best known for her roles in The Silence of the Lambs and The Accused. Rahim was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in Jacques Audiard A Prophet. Woodley recently earned Golden Globe and Emmy Nominations for her role in Big Little Lies and is best known for portraying Tris in the Divergent series. Cumberbatch was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Imitation Game and Macdonald won an Oscar for One Day in September. Rahim can next be seen in The Serpent for Netflix/BBC where he plays the titles role of notorious serial killer Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj, currently filming and it will come out next year, and Damien Chazelle’s The Eddy for Netflix.

Foster is repped by CAA, Matt Saver and Viewpoint. Woodley is repped by Management 360 and Hyperion. Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are repped by UTA. Rahim is repped by UTA and Relevant.