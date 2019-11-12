Click to Skip Ad
‘Slave Play’s Joaquina Kalukango Signs With ICM Partners

Joaquina Kalukango ICM Partners
Lelund Derund Thompson/ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Joaquina Kalukango, earning terrific reviews for her powerful performance in Broadway’s much-talked-about Slave Play, has signed with ICM Partners.

She can also be seen in Ava Duvernay’s Netflix series When They See Us and is shooting a recurring role in the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country. The Juilliard graduate played Celie’s sister Nettie in Broadway’s The Color Purple. Other stage credits include Holler If You Hear Me and Godspell.

Joaquina Kalukango, Paul Alexander Nolan Matthew Murphy

In Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, Kalukango plays Kaneisha, half of one of the interracial couples taking part in some very unorthodox therapy. Kalukango’s intense performance of the play’s most searing speech — she gets the last word  — provides the most debated ending of the season.

Kalukango continues to be managed by Howard Green.

