Joanna Lumley To Uncover The ‘Hidden Caribbean’ In Her Latest Adventure For ITV

Joanna Lumley, the Paddington 2 actress and BAFTA Film Awards host, is to embark on her latest adventure for ITV — this time seeking to get under the skin of the Caribbean.

ITV has commissioned Burning Bright Productions to make two-part Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana To Haiti, in which she will aim to showcase the history and secrets of different Caribbean islands on a 1,500-mile trip.

The miniseries will air in spring next year and follows similar documentaries Lumley has made for ITV with Burning Bright, including Joanna Lumley’s India and her Trans-Siberian Adventure.

Clive Tulloh is the executive producer, while ITV factual controller Jo Clinton-Davis commissioned the series. Ewen Thomson is the director.

“Joanna’s enthusiasm for and curiosity about the countries and cultures she explores always adds a layer of interest and excitement for viewers,” Clinton-Davis said.