Joanna Gaines Will Release New Cookbook, ‘Magnolia Table Vol. 2’

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines today announced a new cookbook available for preorder, revealing some of its recipes.

Magnolia Table Vol. 2 will be out in April 2020. Fans can look forward on such dishes as mushroom-gruyére quiche, chicken-pecan-asparagus casserole, zucchini-squash strata and Magnolia Press chocolate cake, among 145 recipes.

The book’s release will be part of a busy year for the Gaines family. Besides their own Magnolia empire, they are in the process of putting together a new cable network with Discovery that will bow in Oct. 2020.

“What made this second experience so unique was that most of my family’s tried-and-true recipes were already shared in the first cookbook, which required us to get in the kitchen, start from scratch, and develop a whole new collection of recipes for gathering family and friends around the table,” Gaines wrote on her Magnolia blog. “I hope this second edition gives you even more reason to gather with the ones you love!”

The ex-HGTV star also had an accompanying video to tout the book.

“So my hope with this cookbook is that it really encourages and inspires people to experiment in their kitchen, and to get after it. I’ve failed multiple times but in those failings I’ve learned so much and it just kept me coming back. I never wanted to quit,” she said. “I have fun in the kitchen now, it’s definitely become something that feels more like a gift than a chore,” Gaines continued, detailing that she hopes readers modify the recipes, if so inclined, and truly embrace the “creative” side of cooking.