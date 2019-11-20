Joan Allen Joins Julianne Moore & Clive Owen In Apple Limited Series ‘Lisey’s Story’

EXCLUSIVE: Joan Allen is set to co-star opposite Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Lisey’s Story, Apple’s eight-hour limited series written and executive produced by Stephen King, from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Owen). A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Allen will play Amanda, the oldest of Lisey’s (Moore) sisters.

King wrote every episode of the series, which is based on his bestselling 2006 novel. King and Moore executive produce alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams’ and Ben Stephenson. Pablo Larraín will direct the series.

Three-time Oscar nominee and two time Tony winner Allen was most recently seen on Broadway this past season in Waverly Gallery opposite Elaine May. She is repped by ICM Partners.