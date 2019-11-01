Quibi Preps Middle School Comedy From Jimmy Tatro & Christian Pierce

Jimmy Tatro and Christian Pierce are heading back to school with Quibi. The Real Bros OF Simi Valley duo is reteaming to create and star in Junior High (working title), a scripted comedy series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s digital shortform service.

The show is described as an elevation of Tatro and Pierce’s long-running middle school series on YouTube, which originated in 2014 with 6th Grade Sleepovers and since has drawn more than 35 million views. Tatro’s channel, Life According to Jimmy, has amassed 575 million-plus views and 3.3 million subscribers.

Junior High will see Jimmy, Christian and their friends struggle to figure out the fast-paced world of middle school as they face some of life’s biggest questions, such as “Do I want to play in the NFL, the NBA or both?” and “Did I clear the search history on my mom’s computer?”

Douglas Banker, of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment, will serve as executive producer alongside Kenny Neibart (Step Up: Highwater), Tatro, Pierce and Abominable Pictures’ Jonathan Stern.

Tatro’s breakout role came in the first season of Netflix’s American Vandal, where his turn as high school delinquent Dylan Maxwell earned him a Critics’ Choice Award nomination. He also co-created, directs and stars in the Facebook Watch series The Real Bros of Simi Valley. Upcoming projects include the films Rumble and the untitled Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson comedy.

Pierce is known for his various roles on Life According to Jimmy, which hosts more than 200 original sketches that he has written and directed alongside Tatro. He also co-created and co-writes The Real Bros of Simi Valley, whose third season is set to air in February. Pierce is developing an animation project with Shadow Machine and can be seen this season on ABC’s Black-ish.

Tatro is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Pierce is with 3 Arts Entertainment and Weintraub Tobin. Banker is repped by WME and Morris Yorn.