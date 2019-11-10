EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken U.S. rights on Resistance, Jonathan Jakubowicz’s Second World War-set drama starring Jesse Eisenberg.

Edgar Ramirez, Ed Harris, Clémence Poésy, and Matthias Schweighöfer are also in the movie, which is the true story of a group of girl and boy scouts who created a network that saved the lives of ten thousand orphans whose parents had been killed by the Nazis.

It centers on an aspiring Jewish actor (Eisenberg) whose efforts to help the children leads him into the world of pantomime – he would go on to become the legendary French mime artist Marcel Marceau.

Producers are Claudine Jakubowicz, Dan Maag, Thorsten Schumacher, Carlos García de Paredes, Patrick Zorer and Jonathan Jakubowicz. IFC Films will release in 2020.

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films, Aijah Keith of IFC films and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pic is produced by Pantaleon Films in collaboration with Epicentral Studios, Rocket Science, Vertical Media, Neptune Features, Riverstone Pictures, Ingenious Media, Bliss Media and in co-production with Resistance Film US LLC and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany.

Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said, “Jonathan has assembled an amazing cast to bring this captivating and little known story to the big screen. We remain committed to supporting storytelling like this.”

Filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz added, “Resistance is a film about heroes who in the face of the worst imaginable horror, decided to risk it all to save lives. I could not be more excited to join forces with IFC Films, a company that has distributed many of my favorite films, to inspire audiences to make a difference no matter the circumstances.”