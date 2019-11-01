Jerry Bruckheimer TV Sets ‘Out The Door’ From Evan Katz & ‘Alibi’ Based On New Zealand Format At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has bought two more dramas from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, bringing to four the number of projects the company has sold to the network this cycle. The first of the two new additions, Out The Door, hails from 24 veteran Evan Katz. The second is Alibi, based on an New Zealand format, from the original series’ creators and MacGyver executive producer Craig O’Neill. Both Out the Door and Alibi are produced by CBS Television Studios, where Bruckheimer and O’Neill are under deals.

Written by Katz, in Out The Door, upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, an apathetic NYPD detective who just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Katz executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Alibi is penned by O’Neill and original series’ creators David de Lautour and Hannah Marshall and producer Gareth Williams.

Told from multiple perspectives and in non-linear timelines, Alibi is an investigative drama that drops the audience directly into the interrogation room alongside our homicide detectives, challenging them to discern fact from fiction and ferret out the suspects’ lies in a race to solve each episode’s crime before time runs out.

O’Neill, de Lautour, Marshall and Williams executive produce with Bruckheimer, Littman, and Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV, and Jack Kingsrud and Mark Williams for Zero Gravity.

The original series Alibi, a joint production of Plus6Four Productions and TVNZ, aired on TVNZ for one season in 2018. The entirely non-linear series revolves around the killing of a teenage girl, with each episode seen from the perspective of a different suspect in the case. It is up to the viewer to piece together the story and decide what happened to the victim, and who did it. (watch a teaser trailer below)

With its theme and structure, Alibi is reminiscent of Interrogation, which CBS All Access ordered straight-to-series in November 2018, a couple of months after the release of Alibi. Produced by CBS TV Studios, Interrogation is based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, with each episode structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files. The interrogation episodes will be available to watch in any order.

Jerry Bruckheimer TV also has crime drama Bent from writer Vaun Wilmott set at CBS, along with multi-camera workplace comedy CDC from Superior Donuts co-developers/executive producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan and Picture It Productions. Both are produced by CBS TV Studios.

Katz was a writer/executive producer on 24 and the24: Live Another Day limited event series on Fox. He also co-created/executive produced the 24: Legacy reboot. His resume also includes stints on Body of Proof and JAG. He’s repped by Management 360.

O’Neill is an executive producer on CBS/CBS Studios’ MacGyver. He worked with Jerry Bruckheimer TV on the CBS/CBS Studios’ CSI spinoff, CSI: Cyber, on which he was co-executive producer. O’Neill established himself on USA’s Burn Notice where he worked for the show’s entire seven-season run, rising through the ranks from executive story editor to executive producer.