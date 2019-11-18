Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott & Tiffany Haddish Lead Cast In Pic ‘On The Count Of Three’ For Valparaiso & Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lensing has begun in Ottawa, Canada on actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael’s (The Carmichael Show) under-the-radar movie directorial debut On The Count of Three, in which he is starring alongside Christopher Abbott (Girls), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Henry Winkler (Arrested Development), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Lavell Crawford (Breaking Bad).

Valparaiso Pictures is producing the darkly comedic thriller with Roseanne and The Conners producer Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Script comes from Ramy co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Producers are Werner and Jake Densen of Werner Entertainment, David Carrico and Adam Paulsen at Valparaiso Pictures and Carmichael and Jimmy Price. Christopher Storer is executive producer. UTA Independent Film Group is handling U.S. sales.

The project marks a rare foray into movies for veteran TV exec Werner, also well known for The Cosby Show and 3rd Rock From The Sun, as well as his investment in Fenway Sports Group, through which he is chairman of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

Comedian Carmichael, well known for co-creating and starring in the semi-biographical NBC comedy The Carmichael Show most recently starred in Universal’s Neighbors franchise, Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight and Fox’s Ferdinand.

Abbott most recently was seen in Universal’s First Man, Paramount Pictures’ Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Hulu’s Catch-22. He will next be seen in Sony Pictures’ The World to Come alongside Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck.

Haddish recently starred in Universal’s Girls Trip and Night School, Paramount Pictures’ Nobody’s Fool from writer/director Tyler Perry, and Warner Bros.’ The Kitchen. She is currently in post-production on Like a Boss for Paramount Pictures alongside Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

Happy Days icon Winkler recently starred in HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s Arrested Development. Smoove is well known for HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS’ Life In Pieces. Comedian and actor Crawford appeared in AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Carmichael, Haddish and Smoove are repped by UTA, with Haddish also repped by Artists First and Smoove by Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Abbott, Winkler and Crawford are repped by CAA with Abbott and Winkler also repped by Management 360.

The Sound Of Silence producer Valparaiso Pictures recently announced they are partnering with Mattel Films and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% to develop a live-action movie based on Barney, Mattel’s iconic purple dinosaur. The company is currently in production on Pig with Nicolas Cage and documentary The Toxic Pigs Of Fukushima, which we announced Friday. The firm is also in development on the Kumail Nanjiani led action-comedy No Glory being written by Sam Bain, which they’re producing with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Chris Henchy.