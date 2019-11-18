‘Jeopardy!’s All-Time Top Money Winners To Face Off In Primetime Tourney: Holzhauer, Jennings & Rutter

“What is the GOAT, Alex?” The three top money winners in Jeopardy! history are set to face off in a million-dollar ABC primetime throwdown hosted by Alex Trebek.

Sony Pictures Television said Monday that the appropriately named Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will feature last season’s phenom James Holzhauer going up against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter for a $1 million prize. The also-rans in the multiple-night event starting January 7 will bank a cool quarter-mil apiece.

The fan favorites will compete in a series of matches; the first to win three receives $1 million. Longtime EP/showrunner Harry Friedman, who is set to reture next year, will executive produce.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ ” Trebek, said. “But you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?”

The comes after last week’s annual Tournament of Champions, in which Holzhauer dispatched the competition — but not without some drama provided by Emma Boettcher, the librarian who ended his historic Jeopardy! run earlier this year..

Here is the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament schedule, followed by short bios of the contestants:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8-9 PM)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8-9 PM)

Thursday, Jan. 9 (8-9 PM)

*Friday, Jan. 10 (8-9 PM)

*Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8-9 PM)

* Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8-9 PM)

* Thursday, Jan. 16 (8-9 PM)

*If necessary (all times ET)

Meet the Competitors:

KEN JENNINGS

Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, the longest in Jeopardy! history. His winnings total $3,370,700.

BRAD RUTTER

Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total Jeopardy! winnings of $4,688,436. He has never lost “JEOPARDY!” to a human opponent.

JAMES HOLZHAUER

Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on Jeopardy! and just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winnings total $2,712,216.