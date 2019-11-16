‘Jeopardy!” Tournament Of Champions Grand Prize Goes To James Holzhauer

James Holzhauer has done it again. The man whose unorthdox style and 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy! captivated the summer has won the game show’s Tournament of Champions

Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas, won the $250,00 grand prize on Friday night by again beating Emma Boettcher, the contestant who ended his regular-season win streak.

The two-night event matched Holzhauer, Boettcher and Francois Barcomb, who won the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament.

On Thursday night, the same trio of players saw Holzhauer win $49,326, Boettcher $26,400 and Barcomb $1,800. The champion was determined by two-night gross totals.

There was a little drama on the second night. Boettcher led going into final Jeopardy, totaling $21,600 to Holzhauer’s $17,785, with Barcomb’s way back at $1,600. All three contestants got the Final Jeopardy clue, with Boettcher winning the night with $38,600. Holzhauer ended night 2 with $27,597, while Barcomb had $3,200.

That meant, when Thursday night’s totals were added in, Holzhauer won $76,923, while Boettcher had $65,000 and Barcomb just $5,000.

Holzhauer has now won $2,712,216 total from Jeopardy! That’s the third-highest total in history, trailing only Ken Jennings’s $3,370,700 over a record 74 straight regular-season victories, plus tournament winnings and Brad Rutter’s $4,688,436.

Boettcher wins $100,000 for coming in second, while Barcomb won $50,000 for arriving in the show position.