‘Jeopardy!” Tournament Of Champions Sees James Holzhauer Delivering Payback

Jeopardy! whiz James Holzhauer delivered some vintage payback tonight, beating Emma Boettcher, the woman who ended his 32-game win streak.

Holzhauer, a professional gambler, beat the Chicago librarian and Teachers Tournament winner Francois Barcomb in the first half of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finals.

Employing his famous tactic of going for the highest-priced questions first, Holzhauer stormed to the lead and never gave it up. By Final Jeopardy!, he had $37,412 to Boettcher’s $13,200 and Barcomb’s $7,800.

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is a cumulative competition and is run every two years. Whichever contestant has the most money at the end of Friday in the two-week competition gets the $250k grand prize. So far, Holzhauer has $49,326.

Holzhauer earned $2.4 million during his summer 32-game run, just short of Ken Jennings’s earnings record of $2.5 million.