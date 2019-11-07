‘Jeopardy!’ Savant James Holzhauer Does It Again, Winning Tournament Of Champions Round

Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions tonight saw the return of James Holzhauer, who captivated the country by reeling off a win streak of 32 games from April to June earlier this year.

Not surprisingly, Holzhauer won again, scoring $30,635 to beat his two opponents. It was the third matchup in the two-week Jeopardy! tournament. The 35-year-old Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas, will now move on to play again next week against this week’s winners and the four highest dollar-value scorers.

Holzhauer uses a unique method of playing Jeopardy!, targeting the most expensive clues and aggressively betting on Daily Doubles. His total non-tournament winnings of $2,464,216 were just short of the all-time record of Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings, who took in $2,520,700.

His two opponents were so far behind him entering the Final Jeopardy! round that Holzhauer was assured of victory if he bet cautiously.