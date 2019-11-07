Click to Skip Ad
‘Jeopardy!’ Savant James Holzhauer Does It Again, Winning Tournament Of Champions Round

James Holzhauer Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions field
Sony Pictures TV

Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions tonight saw the return of James Holzhauer, who captivated the country by reeling off a win streak of 32 games from April to June earlier this year.

Not surprisingly, Holzhauer won again, scoring $30,635 to beat his two opponents. It was the third matchup in the two-week Jeopardy! tournament. The 35-year-old Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas, will now move on to play again next week against this week’s winners and the four highest dollar-value scorers.

Holzhauer uses a unique method of playing Jeopardy!, targeting the most expensive clues and aggressively betting on Daily Doubles. His total non-tournament winnings of $2,464,216 were just short of the all-time record of Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings, who took in $2,520,700.

His two opponents were so far behind him entering the Final Jeopardy! round that Holzhauer was assured of victory if he bet cautiously.

“Jeopardy James’ did what he did so often in his initial streak,” host Alek Trebek said before revealing the Final Jeopardy Clue. “He turned the game into a runaway. There is no way he can be caught.”

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions runs until Nov. 15 and features 15 contestants from the last two seasons. The grand prize is $250,000.

 

