Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December

Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson will host December episodes of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, joining the previously announced Eddie Murphy.

Closing out the year with three new shows, SNL returns Dec. 7 with Lopez hosting, with musical guest DaBaby. The episode marks Lopez’ third time as host, and DaBaby making its SNL debut.

Johansson will host Dec. 14 for the sixth time (she’s currently starring in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit). Her musical guest will be Niall Horan, in his first solo appearance outside One Direction.

Murphy, the long-ago SNL cast member, was previously announced as the Dec. 21 show, with Lizzo as his musical guest. Murphy is currently starring in Dolemite Is My Name, streaming on Netflix.