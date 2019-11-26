Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell And Tracy Morgan Among 6 Celebrity Participants Joining Quibi’s ‘Thanks A Million’

As we approach Thanksgiving, Quibi has decided to celebrate by unveiling the first wave of celebrities participating in their forthcoming series, Thanks a Million, which will feature people literally paying it forward to people who have changed their lives. Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Karlie Kloss, Aaron Rodgers and Alex Rodriguez have been set to lead individual episodes of the series. More participants will be revealed at a later date.

Karlie Kloss, Aaron Rodgers and Alex Rodriguez Shutterstock

Earlier in March at SXSW, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg announced the new series as part of their lineup. Each episode of Thanks a Million will feature grateful public figures kickstarting a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has had a positive impact on their lives. The recipient must then pay it forward by gifting half of that sum to someone else who has done the same, and the chain continues. Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Thanks a Million will be produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Industrial Media’s B-17 Entertainment in association with Universal Alternative Television Studio. Lopez, Elaine-Goldsmith Thomas, Alex Brown, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Dena Waxman and Benny Medina serve as Executive Producers. Quibi is slated to launch April 6, 2020.