Jenni Konner Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, producer, and director Jenni Konner (Girls) has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios, part of Disney TV Studios. Under the multi-year pact, Konner will create, develop, produce and oversee series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

“From the moment that we sat down with Jenni we wanted to work together,” said Fox 21 TVS President Bert Salke. “In addition to being smart, energetic, and a huge connector of people and ideas, Jenni has a signature taste and style that makes her a distinct and much-admired creator. We’re incredibly excited to be a part of that.”

Konner and her former longtime producing partner Lena Dunham worked together on all six seasons of HBO’s Girls. The two most recently developed and executive produced comedy series Camping, starring Jennifer Garner, at HBO where they previously had a deal.

“Before we even met I knew that Dana (Walden) and Bert were committed to supporting outstanding, quality television,” said Konner. “When we sat down together, I instantly felt a deep creative connection. Fox 21 supports creatives. Full stop. I’m thrilled that the next chapter in my career can be with them.”

Konner joins a roster of overalls at Fox 21, which includes Sarah Treem, Warren Littlefield and Jon Steinberg. The studio’s upcoming series include Ryan Murphy’s Ratched starring Sarah Paulson; The Old Man (with FX Prods.) starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow; American Crime Story: Impeachment (with FX Prods.) starring Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Clive Owen; and Genius: Aretha Franklin starring Cynthia Erivo.

Konner is repped by attorney ken Richman.