Jeff Goldblum Underlines His Woody Allen Support: “I Would Consider Working With Him Again”

Actor Jeff Goldblum has once again come out in defense of director Woody Allen. In an interview with British outlet The i, the actor said he would work with Allen again, repeating statements he has made before.

“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum said. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

Goldblum appeared briefly in 1977’s Annie Hall. His support for Allen is not mirrored throughout Hollywood, where many believe the claims of Dylan Farrow, who said she was molested as a child by Allen. He has denied the claims and investigations of the alleged actions have not produced criminal actions.

Despite his defense of Allen, Goldblum said he supports the outing of sexual harassers in the business, “even though I feel like this cultural shift is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”