Jeff Goldblum is attached to voice the lead in musical animation They Shot The Piano Player, the latest project from Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, the directors of Oscar-nominated feature Chico & Rita.

UK outfit Film Constellation has come on board to finance the project.

Goldblum will voice a New York music journalist on a quest to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio JR.

An origin story of the world-renowned Latino musical movement Bossa Nova, the movie will capture a fleeting time of creative freedom in Latin American history in the 1960s and 70s, before parts of the continent were engulfed by oppressive regimes.

The film will include music from João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Vinicius de Moraes, and Paulo Moura.

Spanish director Trueba and illustrator Mariscal are re-teaming after their Oscar-nominated 2010 animation Chico & Rita, which chronicled a romance between a piano player and a beautiful singer. Trueba has a variety of music film credits including Calle 54, a doc about the Latin Jazz music scene. Mariscal’s work includes illustrations for the covers of New Yorker and a recent travel book collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Cristina Huete of Trueba PC (Chico & Rita) in Spain and Valerie Schermann of Prima Linea Studios (The Red Turtle) in France are co-producing, with Nano Arrieta and Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation executive producing.

Fabien Westerhoff said: “We’re delighted to bring such an incredible team together. Fernando’s unique access to the best of Latin Jazz musicians, and Javier’s iconic drawings make for a formidable musical journey, exploring the grace and tragedy that make us human, and connecting people worldwide.”