‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed JD Pardo for representation in all areas. He is currently starring in the second season of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C., which premiered last month.

Mayans M.C. rode into Season 2 strong with 1.4 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million total viewers in Live+3. The premiere episode claimed the No. 1 spot in primetime cable programming in all key adult and men demos.

Pardo’s TV credits also include Hulu’s East Los High, for which he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination, as well as starring roles on the NBC drama Revolution and The CW’s The Messengers.

In film, Pardo appeared in Summit’s final installment of the Twilight series, Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, and opposite Dwayne Johnson in the action thriller Snitch. In addition, he starred in the Lifetime movie A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, which won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Movie for Television.

Pardo continues to be repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson.