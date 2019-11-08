Jay & Phil McGraw’s Stage 29 Sets Two Dramas At CBS From Writers Breen Frazier, Ali Leroi & Michelle Amor

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development dramas Vanishing Point, from writer Breen Frazier (Criminal Minds), and The Honorable from Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali Leroi and Michelle Amor (Playin’ for Love). Both hail from Jay and Phil McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and CBS Television Studios, where Stage 29 is under a first-look deal.

Written by Frazier, Vanishing Point revolves around a cavalier but brilliant behavioral psychologist and his methodical FBI agent ex-wife, who are forced to reteam on a missing-persons case that in fact might be the spark they need to rekindle their relationship and finally locate their own teenage son, who disappeared years before.

Frazier executive produces with Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Julia Eisenman for Stage 29 Productions, along with Marc Provissiero and Bob Odenkirk for Odenkirk Provissiero, and Lee Schneller and Jeremy Evans.

Chicago mayoral drama The Honorable is written by Leroi and Amor. In The Honorable, the young, idealistic new mayor of Chicago finds that winning the election seems like a cakewalk compared to the challenges of running one of the most politically fraught cities in the world, balancing her own tangled personal life and navigating an old rivalry with a powerful family.

Leroi executive produces with Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Julia Eisenman for Stage 29 Productions. Amor is co-executive producer. CBS Television Studios is the studio for both projects.

Frazier has been with Criminal Minds since the series’ launch, starting as producer and rising through the ranks to his current role as executive producer. Frazier also was a co-producer on Ghost Whisperer and worked on Alias and Roswell.

LeRoi co-created Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005-09, first on UPN then moving to the CW for its final three seasons. He also created TBS comedy Are We There Yet, which aired for three seasons and was an executive producer on Survivor’s Remorse.

Amor’s writing credits include features Of Boys and Men and Playin’ for Love.