Jay Ali Joins Amazon Fantasy Drama ‘Carnival Row’ For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Ali is set to join the cast of Legendary Entertainment Amazon’s Carnival Row for season 2 as a series regular. This marks a reunion between Ali and new showrunner Erik Oleson who worked together on the final season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix.

Ali will star opposite Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in the series set in a Victorian fantasy world of mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. Ali will play Kaine, a Faerie allied with the Black Raven criminal gang, alongside Delevingne’s Vignette.

In October, Deadline exclusively reported that Oleson came on board as executive producer and new showrunner, replacing He season 1 showrunner Marc Guggenheim. Amazon renewed Carnival Row for a second season in July, ahead of its debut in August.

Ali can be seen next in the second season of The Purge on the USA Network. He will also star opposite Suraj Sharma in the indie The Illegal directed by Zayen Khan. The film follows a student from middle class India who is forced to drop out of school to support his family while staying in the United States. The film premiered at the Austin Film Festival and screened at The Asian World Film Festival.

Ali is repped by Inspire Entertainment, Identity Agency Group in the UK, and attorney Meyer & Downs.