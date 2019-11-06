Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly Board Thriller ‘Till Death’ For ‘Big Bad Wolves’ Director Aharon Keshales, Cinestate

EXCLUSIVE: I hear that Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly have been cast in Till Death, the action thriller being helmed by Aharon Keshales, who co-directed 2013 breakout Israeli horror Big Bad Wolves.

In the film, convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life – unfortunately it’s not that simple. Keshales penned the script with Navot Papushado and Kai Mark.

The project comes from Dallas-based producers Cinestate and Arts District Entertainment, and is fully financed by London-based Media Finance Capital.

UPHE Content Group has already snapped up world rights to the package. Pic will go into production in January 2020.

SNL grad Sudeikis is making something of a genre departure on this high-octane action pic, following recent drama roles in Kodachrome and Driven, alongside his comedy work.

After making his name with revenge thriller Big Bad Wolves, which he co-directed with Papushado, Keshales has been on the Hollywood trail and also has Studiocanal action pic Gunpowder Milkshake, with Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, and Michelle Yeoh, in post.

“Till Death has been my passion project for years and it finally found a home,” said Keshales. “I came up with the idea during my honeymoon. It’s a love story. Sort of. It’s a love story that got stuck in a Sam Peckinpah action-thriller.”

Roger Birnbaum of Art District Entertainment, and Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk of Cinestate are producing. The company’s credits include acclaimed western Bone Tomahawk, Mel Gibson starrer Dragged Across Concrete, and 2019 indie pic The Standoff At Sparrow Creek.

David Gilbery, Charles Dorfman, and Marlon Vogelgesang are executive producing for Media Finance Capital. Adam Donaghey (A Ghost Story) and Danielle Cox (VFW) are executive producing for Cinestate. David Guglielmo is casting.

UTA Independent Film Group packaged the movie and brought it to Cinestate and UPHE Content Group.

Sudeikis is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Lilly is represented by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and attorney Robert Offer. Keshales is represented by UTA and attorney Jonathan Gardner. Papushado is represented by UTA and attorney Cuffe Owens.